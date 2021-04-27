Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Baghbar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Baghbar Assembly Constituency (AC No 45) in Barpeta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Baghbar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Sherman Ali Ahmed won Baghbar constituency seat by a margin of 34% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Sheikh Abdul Hamid by 43,433 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baghbar assembly constituency.