Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Barchalla Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Barchalla Assembly Constituency (AC No 72) in Sonitpur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Barchalla Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ganesh Kumar Limbu won Barchalla constituency seat by a margin of 20% beating Indian National Congress candidate Tanka Bahadur Rai by 23,682 votes.

