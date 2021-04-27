Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Barkhetry Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Barkhetry Assembly Constituency (AC No 60) in Nalbari district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Barkhetry Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Narayan Deka won Barkhetry constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Indian National Congress candidate Diganta Barman by 8,613 votes.

