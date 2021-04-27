Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Barpeta Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Barpeta Assembly Constituency (AC No 43) in Barpeta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Barpeta Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Gunindra Nath Das won Barpeta constituency seat by a margin of 4% beating Indian National Congress candidate A.Rahim Ahmed by 5,810 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Barpeta assembly constituency.