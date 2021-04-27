Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Behali Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Behali Assembly Constituency (AC No 77) in Sonitpur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Behali Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ranjit Dutta won Behali constituency seat by a margin of 26% beating Indian National Congress candidate Rupak Sarma by 23,601 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Behali assembly constituency.