Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency (AC No 41) in Barpeta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Bhabanipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Abul Kalam Azad won Bhabanipur constituency seat by a margin of 2% beating Independent candidate Phanihdar Talukdar by 2,439 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhabanipur assembly constituency.