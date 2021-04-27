Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bihpuria Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bihpuria Assembly Constituency (AC No 109) in Lakhimpur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.
Assam Election Result 2021: Bihpuria Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Debananda Hazarika won Bihpuria constituency seat by a margin of 24% beating Indian National Congress candidate Bhupen Kumar Borah by 26,187 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bihpuria assembly constituency.
