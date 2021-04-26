Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bijni Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bijni Assembly Constituency (AC No 33) in Kokrajhar district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Bijni Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bodaland Peoples Front candidate Kamalshing Narzary won Bijni constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Bharatiya Gana Parishad candidate Ajay Kumar Ray by 1,678 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bijni assembly constituency.