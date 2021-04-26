Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bilasipara East Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bilasipara East Assembly Constituency (AC No 27) in Dhubri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Bilasipara East Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Kumar Singhi won Bilasipara-East constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Indian National Congress candidate Amrit Badsha by 5,096 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bilasipara East assembly constituency.