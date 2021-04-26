Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bilasipara West Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bilasipara West Assembly Constituency (AC No 26) in Dhubri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Bilasipara West Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Hafiz Bashir Ahmed won Bilasipara West constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating Independent candidate Ali Akbar Miah by 11,202 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bilasipara West assembly constituency.