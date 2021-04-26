Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Bokajan Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Bokajan Assembly Constituency (AC No 17) in Karbi Anglong district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Bokajan Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Numal Momin won Bokajan constituency seat by a margin of 5% beating Indian National Congress candidate Klengdoon Engti by 4,744 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bokajan assembly constituency.