Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Chaygaon Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Chaygaon Assembly Constituency (AC No 49) in Kamrup district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Chaygaon Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed won Chaygaon constituency seat by a margin of 5% beating Asom Gana Parisad candidate Dr. Kamala Kanta Kalita by 7,821 votes.

