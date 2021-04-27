Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Dergaon Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Dergaon Assembly Constituency (AC No 97) in Jorhat district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Dergaon Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Bhabendra Nath Bharali won Dergaon constituency seat by a margin of 14% beating Indian National Congress candidate Aroti Hazarika Kachari by 16,272 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dergaon assembly constituency.