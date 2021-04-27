Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Dhakuakhana Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Dhakuakhana Assembly Constituency (AC No 112) in Lakhimpur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Dhakuakhana Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Naba Kumar Doley won Dhakuakhana constituency seat by a margin of 17% beating Indian National Congress candidate Bharat Chandra Narah by 24,542 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhakuakhana assembly constituency.