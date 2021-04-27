Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Dhekiajuli Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Dhekiajuli Assembly Constituency (AC No 71) in Sonitpur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Singhal won Dhekiajuli constituency seat by a margin of 25% beating Indian National Congress candidate Habul Chakraborty by 34,995 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhekiajuli assembly constituency.