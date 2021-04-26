Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Dholai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Dholai Assembly Constituency (AC No 11) in Cachar district went to polls on April 1, 2021.
Assam Election Result 2021: Dholai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya won Dholai constituency seat by a margin of 21% beating Indian National Congress candidate Girindra Mallik by 26,837 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dholai assembly constituency.
