Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Dhubri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Dhubri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

  • Apr 26 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 20:17 ist

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Dhubri Assembly Constituency (AC No 23) in Dhubri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Dhubri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Najrul Hoque won Dhubri constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating Independent candidate Nazibul Umar by 24,086 votes.

