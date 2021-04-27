Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Digboi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Digboi Assembly Constituency (AC No 123) in Tinsukia district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Digboi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suren Phukan won Digboi constituency seat by a margin of 15% beating Indian National Congress candidate Gautam Dhanowar by 14,293 votes.

