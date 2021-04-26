Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Diphu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Diphu Assembly Constituency (AC No 19) in Karbi Anglong district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Diphu Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sum Ronghang won Diphu constituency seat by a margin of 21% beating Indian National Congress candidate Bidya Sing Engleng by 28,236 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Diphu assembly constituency.