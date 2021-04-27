Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Doom Dooma Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Doom Dooma Assembly Constituency (AC No 125) in Tinsukia district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Doom Dooma Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Durga Bhumij won Doom Dooma constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dilip Moran by 782 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Doom Dooma assembly constituency.