Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Gauhati West Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Gauhati West Assembly Constituency (AC No 54) in Kamrup Metropolitan district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Gauhati West Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Ramendra Narayan Kalita won Gauhati West constituency seat by a margin of 44% beating Indian National Congress candidate Dr. Jury Sharma Bordoloi by 89,910 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gauhati West assembly constituency.