Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Goalpara East Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Goalpara East Assembly Constituency (AC No 37) in Goalpara district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Goalpara East Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam won Goalpara East constituency seat by a margin of 2% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gauranga Prasad Das by 2,581 votes.

