Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Goalpara West Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Goalpara West Assembly Constituency (AC No 38) in Goalpara district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Goalpara West Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Abdur Rashid Mandal won Goalpara-West constituency seat by a margin of 18% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Sheikh Shah Alam by 24,339 votes.

