Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Golaghat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Golaghat Assembly Constituency (AC No 95) in Golaghat district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Golaghat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate AJanata Neog won Golaghat constituency seat by a margin of 4% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bitupan Saikia by 5,213 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Golaghat assembly constituency.