Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Haflong Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Haflong Assembly Constituency (AC No 16) in Dima Hasao district went to polls on April 1, 2021.
Assam Election Result 2021: Haflong Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bir Bhadra Hagjer won Haflong constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating Indian National Congress candidate Nirmal Langthasa by 8,306 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Haflong assembly constituency.
