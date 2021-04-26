Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Hailakandi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Hailakandi Assembly Constituency (AC No 6) in Hailakandi district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Hailakandi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Anwar Hussain Laskar won Hailakandi constituency seat by a margin of 2% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Soumyajit Dutta Choudhury by 2,608 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hailakandi assembly constituency.