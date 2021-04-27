Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Hojai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Hojai Assembly Constituency (AC No 91) in Nagaon district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Hojai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shiladitya Dev won Hojai constituency seat by a margin of 29% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Dhaniram Thousen by 55,859 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hojai assembly constituency.