Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Howraghat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Howraghat Assembly Constituency (AC No 18) in Karbi Anglong district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Howraghat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Joy Ram Engleng won Howraghat constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Indian National Congress candidate Khorsing Engti by 6,391 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Howraghat assembly constituency.