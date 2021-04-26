Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Jaleswar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Jaleswar Assembly Constituency (AC No 39) in Goalpara district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Jaleswar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Sahab Uddin Ahmed won Jaleswar constituency seat by a margin of 5% beating Independent candidate Aftab Uddin Mollah by 6,662 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jaleswar assembly constituency.