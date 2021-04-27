Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Jamunamukh Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Jamunamukh Assembly Constituency (AC No 90) in Nagaon district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Jamunamukh Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Abdur Rahim Ajmal won Jamunamukh constituency seat by a margin of 9% beating Independent candidate Rejaul Karim Chowdhury by 13,205 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jamunamukh assembly constituency.