Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Kalaigaon Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Kalaigaon Assembly Constituency (AC No 65) in Darrang district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Kalaigaon Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bodaland Peoples Front candidate Maheswar Baro won Kalaigaon constituency seat by a margin of 13% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Nathu Ram Boro by 17,621 votes.

