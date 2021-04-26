Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Katlicherra Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Katlicherra Assembly Constituency (AC No 7) in Hailakandi district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Katlicherra Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Suzam Uddin Laskar won Katlicherra constituency seat by a margin of 12% beating Indian National Congress candidate Gautam Roy by 15,084 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Katlicherra assembly constituency.