Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Khumtai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Khumtai Assembly Constituency (AC No 96) in Golaghat district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Khumtai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mrinal Saikia won Khumtai constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating Indian National Congress candidate Bismita Gogoi by 16,874 votes.

