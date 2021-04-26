Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Kokrajhar East Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Kokrajhar East Assembly Constituency (AC No 30) in Kokrajhar district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Kokrajhar East Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bodaland Peoples Front candidate Pramila Rani Brahma won Kokrajhar-East constituency seat by a margin of 30% beating Independent candidate Pratibha Brahma by 40,091 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kokrajhar East assembly constituency.