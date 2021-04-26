Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Kokrajhar West Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Kokrajhar West Assembly Constituency (AC No 29) in Kokrajhar district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Kokrajhar West Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bodaland Peoples Front candidate Rabiram Narzary won Kokrajhar-West constituency seat by a margin of 12% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Dahit Chandra Brahma by 17,340 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kokrajhar-West assembly constituency.