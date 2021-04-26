Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Lakhipur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Lakhipur Assembly Constituency (AC No 13) in Cachar district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Lakhipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Rajdeep Goala won Lakhipur constituency seat by a margin of 23% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Thoiba Singha by 24,367 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lakhipur assembly constituency.