Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Lumding Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Lumding Assembly Constituency (AC No 92) in Nagaon district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Lumding Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sibu Misra won Lumding constituency seat by a margin of 20% beating Indian National Congress candidate Netra Ranjan Mahanta by 30,400 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lumding assembly constituency.