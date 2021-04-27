Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Majbat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Majbat Assembly Constituency (AC No 70) in Udalguri district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Majbat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bodaland Peoples Front candidate Charan Boro won Majbat constituency seat by a margin of 24% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Teharu Gour by 26,218 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Majbat assembly constituency.