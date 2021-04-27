Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Majuli Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Majuli Assembly Constituency (AC No 99) in Jorhat district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Majuli Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sarbananda Sonowal won Majuli constituency seat by a margin of 20% beating Indian National Congress candidate Rajib Lochan Pegu by 18,923 votes.

