Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Mangaldoi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Mangaldoi Assembly Constituency (AC No 67) in Darrang district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Mangaldoi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gurujyoti Das won Mangaldoi constituency seat by a margin of 13% beating Indian National Congress candidate Basanta Das by 22,045 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mangaldoi assembly constituency.