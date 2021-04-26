Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Mankachar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Mankachar Assembly Constituency (AC No 21) in Dhubri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Mankachar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Dr. Motiur Rohman Mondal won Mankachar constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Md. Aminul Islam by 4,313 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mankachar assembly constituency.