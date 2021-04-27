Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Margherita Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Margherita Assembly Constituency (AC No 124) in Tinsukia district went to polls on March 27, 2021.
Assam Election Result 2021: Margherita Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhaskar Sharma won Margherita constituency seat by a margin of 17% beating Indian National Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi by 22,744 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Margherita assembly constituency.
'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19
How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19
Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'
Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam
Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra
NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos
Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler
Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans