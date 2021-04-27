Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Patacharkuchi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Patacharkuchi Assembly Constituency (AC No 42) in Barpeta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Patacharkuchi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Asom Gana Parisad candidate Pabindra Deka won Patacharkuchi constituency seat by a margin of 50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Sailen Kalita by 51,976 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Patacharkuchi assembly constituency.