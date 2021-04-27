Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Raha Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Raha Assembly Constituency (AC No 82) in Nagaon district went to polls on April 1, 2021.
Assam Election Result 2021: Raha Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dimbeswar Das won Raha constituency seat by a margin of 21% beating Indian National Congress candidate Sashi Kanta Das by 33,074 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raha assembly constituency.
