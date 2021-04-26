Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Ratabari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Ratabari Assembly Constituency (AC No 1) in Karimganj district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Ratabari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kripanath Mallah won Ratabari constituency seat by a margin of 22% beating Indian National Congress candidate Akhil Ranjan Talukdar by 24,526 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ratabari assembly constituency.