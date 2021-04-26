Ratabari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Ratabari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ratabari assembly constituency.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2021, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 15:57 ist

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Ratabari Assembly Constituency (AC No 1) in Karimganj district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Ratabari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kripanath Mallah won Ratabari constituency seat by a margin of 22% beating Indian National Congress candidate Akhil Ranjan Talukdar by 24,526 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ratabari assembly constituency.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan

Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

 