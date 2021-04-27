Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Rupohihat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Rupohihat Assembly Constituency (AC No 85) in Nagaon district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Rupohihat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Nurul Huda won Rupohihat constituency seat by a margin of 14% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Nurul Amin Chowdhury by 21,844 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rupohihat assembly constituency.