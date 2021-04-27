Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Sadiya Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Sadiya Assembly Constituency (AC No 126) in Tinsukia district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Sadiya Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bolin Chetia won Sadiya constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Indian National Congress candidate Birinchi Neog by 6,566 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sadiya assembly constituency.