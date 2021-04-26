Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Salmara South Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Salmara South Assembly Constituency (AC No 22) in Dhubri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Salmara South Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Wazed Ali Choudhury won Salmara South constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating All India United Democratic Front candidate Badruddin Ajmal by 16,723 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Salmara South assembly constituency.