Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Samaguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Samaguri Assembly Constituency (AC No 88) in Nagaon district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Samaguri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won Samaguri constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jitu Goswami by 14,515 votes.

