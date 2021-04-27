Samaguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Samaguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Samaguri assembly constituency.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 13:58 ist

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Samaguri Assembly Constituency (AC No 88) in Nagaon district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Samaguri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won Samaguri constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jitu Goswami by 14,515 votes.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

