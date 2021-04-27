Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Sarupathar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Sarupathar Assembly Constituency (AC No 94) in Golaghat district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Sarupathar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey won Sarupathar constituency seat by a margin of 2% beating Asom Gana Parisad candidate Binod Gowalla by 2,927 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sarupathar assembly constituency.